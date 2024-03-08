Rowdy attacks cop during arrest, shot at in Ramanagara

A police sub-inspector opened fire at a rowdy-sheeter after he allegedly attacked a constable while trying to evade arrest in Ramanagara’s Kaggalipura.
Lokesh Kumar, the SI attached to the Kaggalipura police station, opened fire at Cycle Giri and injured his left leg. Giri was taken to a private hospital and is recovering, a senior police officer from Ramanagara said.
The incident took place on Tuesday around 4 pm when the police took Giri for mahazar (recreation of the crime scene) and weapon recovery in connection to a dacoity case registered at the Kaggalipura police station.
Giri hurled a blow at constable Barlingappa and lashed out with a knife, inflicting a minor cut on the cop's left hand.
"Kumar shot in the air and asked Giri to surrender, but he attempted to flee, prompting the SI to shoot him in the leg," the officer said.
Giri is suspected to be involved in an attempted dacoity that happened at a farmhouse in OB Chudahalli on March 2. Police took him to the farmhouse to recover the knife he allegedly used to threaten a group of friends and demand money from them.
Police said that Giri has at least eight criminal cases against him and would be taken into custody after he recovers.
(Published 07 March 2024, 20:37 IST)