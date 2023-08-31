Rowdy-sheeter booked under Goonda Act in Bengaluru

A 28-year-old rowdy-sheeter has been booked under the Goonda Act following an order from the Bengaluru City police commissioner.
Irfan Rahim Ullah, a rowdy-sheeter under the Ashok Nagar police station limits, is a wanted accused in an attempted murder case.
Despite being issued warrants by various courts in more than five cases he was involved in, Ullah has been skipping the sessions and been entangled in other cases in the city.
“Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested Ullah on Friday in an attempted murder case and produced him before the court. He has been remanded to judicial custody,” said a police official.
CCB sleuths collected details about all the cases he was involved in for the last 10 years and submitted a plea before the city police commissioner, B Dayananda, to book him under Goonda Act. On Friday, Dayananda accepted the plea and passed the order, police said.