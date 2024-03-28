Rowdy-sheeter hacked to death; police collect CCTV footage to identify killers

Bengaluru: A rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death by an unidentified gang on Wednesday afternoon in eastern Bengaluru's Kammanahalli. The incident was reported in the Banaswadi police station limits.
A five-member gang allegedly attacked the rowdy, Dinesh, with machetes when he was at a hotel in Kammanahalli, and fled the scene.
Dinesh had visited the hotel with three of his friends and asked for a service apartment. When the receptionist asked for cash payment, his friends went to an ATM nearby. Dinesh waited in the lobby.
Minutes after his friends stepped out, the gang entered the hotel with weapons and attacked Dinesh. The gang wielded machetes so fiercely that Dinesh's face was disfigured beyond recognition.
Police suspect that people known to Dinesh were behind the attack.
The Banaswadi police have collected CCTV footage from inside the hotel and surrounding areas, and have taken up a murder case.
(Published 27 March 2024, 23:17 IST)