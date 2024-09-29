Rowdy-sheeter's house stormed by gang members in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a classic intra-gang clash, at least six rowdies barged into a rowdy-sheeter's house in Kapila Nagar and attacked the occupants with rods and machetes before fleeing, police said.
The incident unfolded on Thursday night when Narendra, alias Dasa, a Nandini Layout rowdy-sheeter, was at his friend Vikki’s house in Rajgopal Nagar.
Rowdy-sheeter Ramesh, alias Balilu, along with Tejas, alias Tiger, Sanketh, Manjunath, Deekshit, and Aruna, forcibly entered Vikki's house and launched an attack on the occupants, including Narendra, said the police.
On Friday, Narendra filed a complaint with the Rajgopal Nagar police. An FIR has been filed. A police officer told DH that they have formed three special teams under separate sub-inspectors. They are yet to make arrests.
According to sources, both the complainant and the suspects are members of the same gang, and an old disagreement that developed into a rivalry became the motive for Thursday's attack.
Published 29 September 2024, 03:33 IST