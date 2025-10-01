Bengaluru's R R Nagar commuters struggle on cratered roads

<p>Bengaluru: Navigating the deep potholes of Rajarajeshwari Nagar has become a daily ordeal for commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, delivery workers, and auto drivers.</p>.<p>At the entrance to the area, a large pothole filled with cement and sand poses fresh dangers. “Earlier, the pothole was the problem, now the cement and sand are spread around the pothole and my vehicle skids when it rains. They could have left it open without doing anything, rather than doing shoddy work,” said Sagar, a food delivery partner.</p>.<p>A patchwork of tar laid a year ago has worn out, leaving uneven stretches.</p>.<p>The road surface does not extend to the footpath, worsening the challenge for two-wheelers. “Feels like we are on vibration mode when we are riding through these roads. I do not understand how a corporation can be this irresponsible,” said Abhimanyu, a commuter.</p>.13,000 potholes filled in Bengaluru so far, says D K Shivakumar; plans Rs 1,100 cr road upgrade.<p>On Kenchanahalli Main Road near the BDA Complex, leaking drains and poorly maintained manholes have turned the junction into a blackspot. “The constant water overflow and poor maintenance of the manhole by the BWSSB has turned this junction into a blackspot,” said a business owner, adding that a permanent fix is long overdue.</p>.<p>Delivery workers said the poor roads cause severe neck, back and shoulder pain by the end of the day.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, white-topping on Jawaharlal Nehru Road in BEML Layout has dragged on for more than 18 months. “People are already inconvenienced due to white-topping, and cross roads that we are forced to take are also not well-maintained,” said Satish Kumar, a resident of BEML Layout 5th Stage.</p>.<p>A similar situation is unfolding in Uttarahalli.</p>.<p>The recently asphalted Uttarahalli-Kengeri Road has already developed bumps and uneven surfaces. “No matter what anyone says or how many people die, the roads in the city will continue to remain like this,” said Ramachandra, a shop vendor.</p>