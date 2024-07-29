Rs 650 crore & counting: Dues pile up for BWSSB

Bengaluru: The BWSSB is struggling to recover dues worth a whopping Rs 650 crore from various categories of consumers, according to data accessed by DH, preventing the government utility from undertaking future projects that are needed to cater to the needs of a rapidly growing city.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board says it can't cut water supply as it is a basic necessity, revealing its helplessness. The board chief said a "drive" would be undertaken to recover the amount from defaulters, ranging from defence organisations to Indira Canteens.

To put the matter into perspective, BWSSB’s monthly revenue ranges between Rs 130 crore and Rs 150 crore, while the pending dues are almost five times that amount.