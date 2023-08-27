Safety concerns plague sanitation workers despite longstanding protests

Dr Akshatha of Hasiru Dala who attends to waste workers said that musculoskeletal issues respiratory problems urinary tract infections skin conditions and gastroenteritis are prevalent among them. A 2019 study conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences among 100 waste workers in two BBMP wards revealed that 46 per cent were afflicted with chronic diseases such as hypertension arthritis asthma diabetes and anaemia. An astonishing 88 per cent experienced recurring illnesses like musculoskeletal problems headaches eye irritation and breathing difficulties. Additionally one-third of workers encountered work-related injuries. Surprisingly despite their health concerns over 60 per cent of workers showed a preference for private health facilities over public ones. Furthermore almost three-fourths refrained from taking any leave of absence even when unwell due to the fear of losing their pay.