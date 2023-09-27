Schools may cut short Dasara holidays

Following the unplanned closure of schools due to Tuesday’s bandh call, a transport strike earlier this month and another bandh likely this Friday, several private schools in the city are thinking of cutting down Daasara vacation.
The Dasara vacation of 10-15 days is scheduled in the month of October. To make up the academic days lost, some schools have decided to conduct full-day classes on Saturday, some even on Sunday for higher grades.
D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said, “Yes, we are thinking of decreasing the number of Dasara holidays.”
“This is why we have demanded the government to consider schools under essential services and allow to function. We have already lost two days in this month because of bandh and if it is again bandh on Friday, we have no other option than conducting classes on Sundays and cutting down Dasara vacation,” added Shashi Kumar.
Some schools have switched to online mode even for Wednesday.
According to some parents, some central board schools have already communicated about full-day classes on Saturday to make up for the academic days.
Meanwhile, examinations that were postponed on Tuesday will be conducted on Wednesday.
“As it is a holiday again on Thursday due to Eid Milad and Karnataka Bandh likely on Friday, we are forced to conduct exams for two subjects on Wednesday. As both are minor subjects (Computers and Drawing) it will not be a burden on students,” said a principal of a private unaided school.