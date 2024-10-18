Home
bengaluru

Science Gallery to host lectures, workshops this weekend in Bengaluru

On Saturday, K Subrahmaniam, former professor and Centre Director, Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai, will conduct 'Paper and Play', a hands-on workshop on mathematics.
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 22:15 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 22:15 IST
Bengaluru

