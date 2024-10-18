Science Gallery to host lectures, workshops this weekend in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Azim Premji University will launch a new series of public lectures and workshops at Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB) on October 19 and 20.</p>.<p>The programmes are part of Sci560, SGB’s ongoing exhibition-season that explores the city’s engagement with science and innovation over many decades.</p>.<p>On Saturday, K Subrahmaniam, former professor and Centre Director, Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai, will conduct 'Paper and Play', a hands-on workshop on mathematics.</p>.<p>The day’s schedule also features Gita Chadha from the School of Arts and Sciences, Azim Premji University, talking on how women and members of marginalised communities face difficulties in pursuing science as a career.</p>.<p>Nanoparticles in the human body will be the theme of a talk by Aahana Ganguly, the School of Arts and Sciences, Azim Premji University, on Sunday. The talk will also explore the intersection of nanoscience and medicine, focusing on cancer therapy.</p>.<p>Divya Uma from the School of Arts and Sciences, Azim Premji University, will discuss the world of insects and their impact on humanity in a talk on Sunday.</p>.<p>A collection of over 10,000 books in 16 languages from the university’s school book archive, covering a wide range of school subjects, will also be on display at SGB on Ballari Road, Sanjaynagar.</p>.<p>Entry to the programmes is free. Registrations can be done at https://sci560.scigalleryblr.org/programmes.</p>