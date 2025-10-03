Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Security guard found dead; suicide suspected

The deceased was a native of Nepal, lived with his siblings in a rented house in eastern Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 22:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 22:04 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us