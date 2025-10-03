Bengaluru: Security guard found dead; suicide suspected

<p>Bengaluru: An 18-year-old security guard was found dead near Varthur on Thursday, even as his family prepared for Dasara celebrations.</p>.<p>The police suspect suicide. </p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Ambarish Thapa, a native of Nepal, lived with his siblings in a rented house in eastern Bengaluru. He had arrived in the city a few months ago and was employed as a security guard.</p>.19 electric vehicles gutted after short-circuit triggers fire in Bengaluru.<p>The police said that Thapa stopped attending work after being paid for two months and spent much of his time on his phone.</p>.<p>They suspect his elder brother’s reprimand over excessive mobile use may have pushed him to take the extreme step.</p>.<p>The Varthur police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and are investigating.</p>