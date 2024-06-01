Senior citizens get lessons in cyber safety  

Bengaluru: Nightingales Medical Trust, in collaboration with Rotary Club-Bangalore West and Rotary Club-RT Nagar, jointly held a digital literacy and cybersecurity programme for senior citizens on Friday.
The training, in which 74 senior citizens participated, turned out to be an interactive platform to understand how to be safe against growing cyber threats.
While the first half offered basic operations of a mobile phone, in which volunteers helped the participants, the second half educated them on precautions to be taken to remain safe while using mobile phones. Organisers used teaching aids such as presentation and instruction manuals.
"A significant factor contributing to illegal activities is the carelessness in reading the terms and conditions while operating smartphones," asserted Lohith C, Assistant Sub-Inspector, CEN Crime North Division, urging citizens to read the terms and conditions of apps before downloading them or opening unknown links.
“In India, 89% of senior citizens do not have any social support system. The Nightingale Foundation focuses on educating the elderly on digital literacy, which therefore, helps them get jobs,” said Roger Ephrain, the deputy director at Nightingales Medical Trust.
The event was a pilot run. Free digital literacy and cybersecurity training was an appeal made by the senior citizens to the Nightingale Medical Trust.
"This is just the beginning,” said Dr Radha S Murthy, co-founder and managing trustee of the Nightingale Medical Trust.
As cybercrime targeting senior citizens surges, the trust offers vital support through their helpline, 1090. Elderline can also be reached at 14567, serving as the NHSC's National Helpline for Senior Citizens.
Published 31 May 2024, 21:50 IST