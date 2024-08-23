Job fair for senior citizens in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Nightingales Medical Trust will host a job fair for senior citizens (aged 55-70) this Sunday. The fair hopes to attract over 800 experienced professionals from the fields of public relations, marketing, engineering, IT, teaching, accountancy, management and administration. Previous editions of the fair have been instrumental in finding employment for over 3,500 senior citizens. It is also calling for employers to participate in the fair.
The event is being organised in collaboration with St Joseph’s University and Rotary Bangalore West. It is part of the Trust’s initiative titled ‘Nightingales Jobs 60+’.
On August 25, 10 am, at St Joseph’s University, Richmond Town. For details, visit nightingalesjobs60plus.com.
Published 22 August 2024, 22:53 IST