Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Servant thefts in Bengaluru nearly double in five years despite fall in break-ins

Police also say residents are increasingly installing private surveillance cameras and burglar alarms, which has helped prevent or detect several offences.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 00:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 00:44 IST
Bengaluru newsThefts

Follow us on :

Follow Us