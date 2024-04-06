Service road near Hebbal mall is now two-way

The service road from GKVK Double Road to Byatarayanapura Junction, near the Phoenix Mall of Asia, has been notified as a two-way road for traffic movement as of Friday.

As per a statement from the traffic police, the road was temporarily made one-way in January, but the decision was reversed and traffic was allowed to move both ways.

It was only formally notified as a two-way road for ease of traffic movement. This, the police noted, was unrelated to the changes being made at the Hebbal flyover.