Service road near Hebbal mall is now two-way

Last Updated 05 April 2024, 22:14 IST

The service road from GKVK Double Road to Byatarayanapura Junction, near the Phoenix Mall of Asia, has been notified as a two-way road for traffic movement as of Friday. 

As per a statement from the traffic police, the road was temporarily made one-way in January, but the decision was reversed and traffic was allowed to move both ways. 

It was only formally notified as a two-way road for ease of traffic movement. This, the police noted, was unrelated to the changes being made at the Hebbal flyover. 

(Published 05 April 2024, 22:14 IST)
