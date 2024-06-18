Home
Seshadripuram First Grade College organises event to honour Indian festivals  

DHNS
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 20:05 IST

Bengaluru: Students of Seshadripuram First Grade College (SFGC) celebrated their SFGC Utsava on Friday.

Organised by the Spoorthi Cultural Committee, the event honours various Indian festivals, allowing students to decorate their classrooms according to cultural traditions such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Varamahalakshmi Vratha, Nagara Panchami, and Satyanarayana Swamy Pooja.

One of the highlights was the 'Maduve Mane' theme, showcasing diverse marriage customs, including Bale Shastra, Arishina Shastra, Gowri Pooja, and Bombe Maduve.

A major attraction was the display of a bullock cart (ettina bandi).

WD Ashok, Trustee of Seshadripuram Educational Trust; Godamani, Academic Council Member; Dr SN Venkatesh, Principal of SFGC; Dr Vinay S, Director of Seshadripuram Institute of Management Studies; Prof Doddegowda, Principal of Seshadripuram Pre-university College; and Pavana BS, Convener of the Spoorthi Cultural Committee, SFGC, inaugurated the programme.

Published 17 June 2024, 20:05 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

