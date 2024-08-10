Seven-award haul for Bengaluru airport at global event

Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, won seven awards at the recent Airport Food and Beverage (FAB) + Hospitality Conference and Awards in Ontario, California.
The 080 domestic lounge at Terminal 2 won three awards at the event — it was adjudged airport lounge of the year (joint winner) and won top honours in two food and beverage categories.
KIA also emerged winner in restaurant design (Asia Pacific), and food-to-go offer.
Chef Dominic Gerard of 080 Lounge, T1, was awarded Chef of the Year (Asia Pacific).
Mitti Café CEO Alina Alam and the airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) won the Humanitarian Award for their “inspirational” collaboration in the first Airport Mitti Cafés that employ people with disabilities.
The global awards event covers multiple facets of airport F&B, lounges, and related hospitality services, and honours hospitality elements and environmental, social, and governance initiatives.
Kenneth Guldbjerg, Chief Commercial Officer, BIAL, noted that 080 was the first Indian airport lounge to achieve these recognitions.
BIAL pitches the 080 domestic lounge as a showcase of Karnataka’s heritage, complemented with modern amenities. It said the lounge was designed for an immersive passenger experience marked by facilities and decor that reflect Bengaluru’s ethos.
Published 10 August 2024, 01:29 IST