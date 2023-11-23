Seven people injured in LPG cylinder blast

Seven people suffered injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Maruthi Layout near Konanakunte, South Bengaluru, early on Wednesday morning.
Police identified the victims as Jamal, 33; Nazia, 23; Irfan, 22; Gulab, 19; and three other minors. Four of those injured are critical, a police officer said.
All the victims have been moved to Victoria Hospital for treatment.
Police said it appeared that the family had forgotten to turn off the gas knob after cooking on Tuesday night. When one of them turned it on on Wednesday morning, the spark triggered the blast, police said.