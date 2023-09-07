Home
Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate 'Jawan' release in Bengaluru

His exclusive fan club Team SRK Warriors celebrated the first day first show in the city with jubilant celebrations at the Swagath Shankarnag Chitramandira on Mahatma Gandhi Road.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 05:54 IST

Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited movie Jawan hit theatres across the country on Thursday. His exclusive fan club Team SRK Warriors celebrated the first day first show in the city with jubilant celebrations at the Swagath Shankarnag Chitramandira on Mahatma Gandhi Road.

Arranging a movie launch event and a post-release celebration, ardent members of the fan club gathered at the theatre to burst crackers and cut a cake to promote the release of the movie. The fan club had also put up over a thousand posters of Jawan across the city leading up to its release. 

Fans gathered at the theatre said: "Jaise Khan sahab ne bola hai, bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar, hum kehte hai, Shah Rukh Khan ko haath lagane se pehle SRK Warriors se baat karo because we are His Jawans" (Just as Khan sir has said, speak to the father before laying your hand on the son. Similarly, we say- speak to the SRK Warriors before laying a hand on Shah Rukh Khan because we are his Jawans). 

The fan club also played iconic SRK songs and danced with glee to celebrate the release of the movie.

(Published 07 September 2023, 05:54 IST)
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanBengaluruJawanTrending

