Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate 'Jawan' release in Bengaluru

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited movie Jawan hit theatres across the country on Thursday. His exclusive fan club Team SRK Warriors celebrated the first day first show in the city with jubilant celebrations at the Swagath Shankarnag Chitramandira on Mahatma Gandhi Road.

Arranging a movie launch event and a post-release celebration, ardent members of the fan club gathered at the theatre to burst crackers and cut a cake to promote the release of the movie. The fan club had also put up over a thousand posters of Jawan across the city leading up to its release.