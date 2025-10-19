<p>Bengaluru: Left-wing student organisations on Saturday staged a protest at Freedom Park against two recent crimes against women: the brutal murder of a college student near Mantri Mall and a rape at an engineering college.</p><p>Participants from All India Mahila Samskruthika Sanghathan (AIMSS), All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) and All India Democratic Student Organisation (AIDSO) expressed outrage, deeming the incidents a “shameful reflection” of society’s deteriorating moral standards. </p><p>The speakers stressed the urgent need for a change in societal attitudes towards women. </p><p>Hemavathi, district president of AIMSS, condemned insensitive remarks by officials and criticised the apathy of law enforcement toward victims.</p>.Danger Zone: Third gate Road Over Bridge turns accident-prone, sparks protest.<p>She highlighted the role of media and social platforms in perpetuating the objectification of women, questioning why the government can swiftly ban certain apps but not take action against pornographic websites. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Tulsi, member of AIDSO district secretariat, stressed the importance of instilling moral values via education, drawing inspiration from historical leaders like Bhagat Singh and Savitribai Phule. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Jayanna, Bengaluru district secretary of AIDYO, warned of the negative impacts of globalisation and privatisation on youth.</p>