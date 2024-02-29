Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate expects Rs 500 crore revenue from 180 luxury homes In Bengaluru

New Delhi: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate on Thursday launched more than 180 luxury homes in Bengaluru with a revenue potential of around Rs 500 crore.

In a statement, the company said it has launched 'Sequoia', the last tower at its project Parkwest 2.0 in Binnypet, Bengaluru.

The project Parkwest 2.0 has a total saleable area of over 18.4 lakh square feet.