Bengaluru: Sikkim man falsely claims locals assaulted him, called him ‘Chinese’

However, a preliminary investigation by the police, coupled with CCTV footage obtained by DH, reveals a different sequence of events. The man was found to be intoxicated and walking alone around midnight. While returning home, he visited a closed juice shop on Neeladri Road in Electronics City, climbed to the first floor, and, in his inebriated state, removed his shirt before falling. This fall rendered him unconscious. Upon regaining consciousness, he stumbled and injured himself severely. He reached out to his brother-in-law and was taken to the hospital by the Hoysala police, alerted by the shop's security.