Bengaluru: Sikkim man falsely claims locals assaulted him, called him ‘Chinese’

A Sikkim-based man residing in Bengaluru has filed a false complaint, alleging that three locals on a motorcycle called him "Chinese" and assaulted him, the Bengaluru City police have revealed.
The 30-year-old lodged a formal complaint with the Electronics City police on August 15, stating that in the early hours of that day, he was walking home after spending time with friends. Around 2.30 am, he claimed, three men on a motorcycle confronted him, referred to him as a Chinese man, and physically attacked him.
However, a preliminary investigation by the police, coupled with CCTV footage obtained by DH, reveals a different sequence of events. The man was found to be intoxicated and walking alone around midnight. While returning home, he visited a closed juice shop on Neeladri Road in Electronics City, climbed to the first floor, and, in his inebriated state, removed his shirt before falling. This fall rendered him unconscious. Upon regaining consciousness, he stumbled and injured himself severely. He reached out to his brother-in-law and was taken to the hospital by the Hoysala police, alerted by the shop's security.
Fabricated story
Once he regained consciousness, the man fabricated a story, alleging an attack by locals. However, the police suspect that his account might have been influenced by hallucinations. The publication of the Sikkim man's complaint in certain media outlets caused anxiety and unrest among North East residents in Bengaluru and Sikkim.
CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the South-East region and the nodal officer overseeing migrant workers from Northeastern states, confirmed that the man's complaint was untrue.
"We meticulously investigate every aspect of a case. Our initial findings have revealed a more intricate reality. Though the complainant alleged an encounter with individuals on a motorcycle, our investigation suggests that he had consumed excessive alcohol and sustained injuries from a fall," he said.