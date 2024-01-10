Six solo acts on stage

The final play provides insights into the Kodava community and has been directed by Soumya. ‘Kittalemane Kaveri’/‘Kaveri of Kittale Villa’, an adaptation of ‘Emily of Emerald Hill’, an English play written by Singaporean writer Stella Kon, will be staged on January 14. “I had lived in Singapore for a while, and I got rights from the writer to stage and adapt it accordingly. Set in the Kodava community now, the play captures their culture, food, customs, and costumes,” she tells Metrolife.