SkyDeck project: D K Shivakumar inspects NGEF land  

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday inspected the defunct New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF) land in Baiyappanahalli, which the BBMP has earmarked to build the city’s tallest tower.
The 106-acre NGEF land, along with the Sandal Soap Factory in Yeshwantpur, has been shortlisted for the 'SkyDeck' project.
Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said the final location for the tower has yet to be determined. "We must consider factors such as connectivity, parking, and user convenience before making a decision. It's essential that no trees are cut at the chosen site," he stated.
The initiative to construct the tallest tower to enhance tourism in Bengaluru stems from D K Shivakumar's vision, as he oversees Bengaluru's development in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet.
Earlier this year, the BBMP selected Bengaluru-based Designtree Service Consultants Pvt Ltd to develop a detailed project report (DPR) for the tower, at a cost of Rs 4.57 crore. The 250-metre-tall tower is intended to attract visitors and will be designed accordingly.
