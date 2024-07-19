Skydeck puts south Bengaluru out of 2nd airport race?

Bengaluru: The state government has zeroed in on a 25-acre vacant land in Hemmigepura in south west Bengaluru to build the city's tallest tower in a bid to create more tourist spots in the country's IT capital.
The decision – taken at the recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah – will mean that Bengaluru's second airport is unlikely to be in the south and south-western directions as the 250-metre tall skydeck will come in the way of airfield height restrictions.
Hemmigepura was one among the three places shortlisted by the BBMP after the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) refused to allow a tall tower inside the NGEF premises, owing proximity to the city's old airport. The high-powered meeting, attended by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and city-based ministers, discussed the feasibility of all three spots including Jnanabharathi campus and Kommaghatta in the west.
It is learnt that Jnanabharathi campus – which spreads across 1,201 acres – was dropped as the proposed tourist spot – which provides a bird's view of the city along with dining and shopping experience – could be a distraction to academics. Kommaghatta – where a new helipad was constructed to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mid-2022 – too did not make it to the final list as the place was found to be too congested with limited access.
The 25-acre land in Hemmigepura, which is presently in the custody of NICE, received broad consensus among the state Cabinet members. Besides the view of Turahalli forest from the top, the place, also known as Sompura, clicked as it adjoins NICE road and the Thalaghattapura Metro station was about five kilometres away. It is also closer to the home constituency of Dy CM Shivakumar.
An aviation expert, however, said the 250-metre structure will potentially scuttle the state government's plan to build a second airport in the 20-km radius of the skydeck, which covers parts of south and south west Bengaluru including Electronics City, Jigani and Bannerghatta Road.
"As Hosur falls in the south eastern part of Bengaluru and Kempegowda International Airport is situated in the north, the government can finalise the second airport only in the western part of Bengaluru, which is between Tumakuru Road and Mysuru Road," the expert said.
A top official in the state government said the place for building the skydeck will be discussed in detail at the state Cabinet meeting. "There is no question of finalising the location without keeping in mind the feasibility of building Bengaluru's second airport. All angles will be looked into," he said.
Published 18 July 2024, 20:59 IST