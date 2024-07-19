Skydeck puts south Bengaluru out of 2nd airport race?

It is learnt that Jnanabharathi campus – which spreads across 1,201 acres – was dropped as the proposed tourist spot – which provides a bird's view of the city along with dining and shopping experience – could be a distraction to academics. Kommaghatta – where a new helipad was constructed to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mid-2022 – too did not make it to the final list as the place was found to be too congested with limited access.