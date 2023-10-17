Smart glasses donated to visually impaired

Over 25 people with vision impairment were provided AI-powered smart glasses free of cost at Sankara Eye Hospital on Saturday.
The glasses, worth Rs 31,000 each, were donated to them in partnership with CII-Young Indians to commemorate World Sight Day, observed on October 12.
The AI-powered glasses have miniature cameras that capture real-time footage from the wearer's environment and convert it to auditory and tactile feedback, enabling them to interact and complete tasks with objects and people around them.
The initiative was a part of the 'Happy Eyes Programme' held under the 'Nanna Kannu' initiative of Sankara Eye Hospital.
The programme, in partnership with Titan, involves screening and treating 2,50,000 children belonging to underprivileged sections of society across Karnataka for eye ailments.