Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Smart glasses donated to visually impaired

The initiative was a part of the 'Happy Eyes Programme' held under the 'Nanna Kannu' initiative of Sankara Eye Hospital.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 22:12 IST

Follow Us

Over 25 people with vision impairment were provided AI-powered smart glasses free of cost at Sankara Eye Hospital on Saturday.

The glasses, worth Rs 31,000 each, were donated to them in partnership with CII-Young Indians to commemorate World Sight Day, observed on October 12. 

The AI-powered glasses have miniature cameras that capture real-time footage from the wearer's environment and convert it to auditory and tactile feedback, enabling them to interact and complete tasks with objects and people around them.

The initiative was a part of the 'Happy Eyes Programme' held under the 'Nanna Kannu' initiative of Sankara Eye Hospital.

The programme, in partnership with Titan, involves screening and treating 2,50,000 children belonging to underprivileged sections of society across Karnataka for eye ailments.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 October 2023, 22:12 IST)
Bengaluru

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT