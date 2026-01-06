Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Soon, pay & park on 35 roads in Bengaluru’s CBD areas

The Bengaluru City Central Corporation has proposed engaging private operators to collect parking fees on these roads for a period of three years, extendable by another two years.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 22:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 22:04 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsRoads

Follow us on :

Follow Us