<p>Bengaluru: Parking will soon no longer be free on 35 roads located in Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD) areas.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru City Central Corporation has proposed engaging private operators to collect parking fees on these roads for a period of three years, extendable by another two years.</p>.<p>The corporation expects to earn around Rs 5 crore to Rs 7 crore annually through parking fee collection.</p>.<p>This is likely the first time the civic body is bringing such a large number of roads under a pay-and-park system.</p>.<p>Although the government approved Parking Policy 2.0 several years ago, it remained on paper due to resistance from local elected representatives, who feared the move could prove to be a vote-cutter.</p>.<p>Following the formation of five municipal corporations in place of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the new civic bodies are taking steps to raise resources as they face pressure to become financially self-sustainable.</p>.<p>The list of 35 roads includes popular stretches such as Church Street, Museum Road, Crescent Road, Brigade Road, Ejipura Road, and 80 Feet Road and 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar, among others.</p>.<p><strong>Stretches proposed for paid parking </strong></p>.<p>Commercial Street<br>Cambridge Road<br>Wood Street<br>Castle Street<br>Magrath Road<br>Church street<br>Museum Road<br>Crescent Road<br>Brigade Road<br>Ejipura Road<br>80 feet Indiranagar<br>100 feet Indiranagar<br>2nd Temple Road, Dattatreya Temple ward<br>Sampige Road<br>Railway Parallel Road<br>BVK Iyengar Road<br>Dispensary Road<br>Ibrahim Sahib Street <br>Main Guard Road from Safina Plaza to Dispensary Road<br>Dickenson Road<br>Mavalli Tank Bund Road<br>DVG Road in Sunkenahalli ward<br>Shankar Mutt Road<br>PMK Road<br>Millers Road Junction <br>Planetarium Road<br>St John's Church Road<br>St John's Road<br>Vani Vilas Road<br>Vasavi Temple Road<br>Kanakapura Road<br>Diagnonal Road<br>Patalamma Road<br>T Mariyappa Road</p>