Special team to probe hoax bomb threats to Bengaluru schools, other institutions

The team, headed by C Vamsi Krishna, Joint Commissioner of Police (West), includes a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and other officers.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 21:34 IST
Published 14 October 2025, 21:34 IST
