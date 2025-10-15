<p>Bengaluru: Following an increasing number of hoax bomb threats to schools and other institutions, authorities have formed a special team to investigate the cases and trace the culprits.</p>.<p>The team, headed by C Vamsi Krishna, Joint Commissioner of Police (West), includes a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and other officers.</p>.PTI office in Chennai receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax: Police.<p>At present, 34 cases of hoax threats are registered across the city and are being probed by the team.</p>.<p>"The team is in constant contact with counterparts in other states for a coordinated effort,” a senior police officer told DH. “Investigators have found that the suspects used Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and temporary email domains to conceal their locations.”</p>