<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will operate special trains connecting Bengaluru with Tuticorin and Kollam to clear the extra rush for Deepavali. </p>.<p>Train number 06297 will leave KSR Bengaluru at 10 pm on October 17 and 21, and reach Tuticorin at 11 am the next day. </p>.<p>Train number 06298 will leave Tuticorin at 2 pm on October 18 and 22, and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 4.15 am the next day. </p>.<p>The train will stop at Bengaluru Cantonment, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Omalur, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Sholavandan, Madurai, Tiruparankundram, Tirumangalam, Virudunagar Jn, Satur, Kovilpatti and Tuti Melur. </p>.<p>Train number 06561 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 3 pm on October 16 and reach Kollam at 6.20 am the next day. </p>.<p>Train number 06562 will leave Kollam at 10.45 am on October 17 and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 3.30 am the next day.</p>.<p>Train number 06567 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 11 pm on October 21 and reach Kollam at 12.55 pm the next day.</p>.<p>Train number 06568 will leave Kollam at 5 pm on October 22 and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 9.45 am the next day. </p>.<p>The trains to Kollam will run via KR Puram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanasseri, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayankulam. </p>