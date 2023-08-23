Sprightly Jayanagar now in its 75th year

“Thayappanahalli was a small village. There were about 20-25 small houses with tiled roofing and two big houses. The surrounding area was just empty grounds, farmlands and lakes. We had electricity, but no proper water connection. The roads were all mud roads. As Jayanagar developed, we got asphalt roads and other amenities,” recalls the 66-year-old. Reminiscing the “golden days”, Raju talks about the popular sports culture: “People from all around the city would come to play cricket in Jayanagar. We had many empty grounds and in almost all of them, you would find youngsters playing cricket or other sports. Today, these grounds have turned into stadiums such as the Kittur Rani Chennamma Stadium.”