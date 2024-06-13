SR Umashankar is new BBMP administrator  

Bengaluru: The state government on Tuesday posted SR Umashankar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department (UDD), as BBMP administrator.
The posting was necessary since the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) does not have an elected body.
Rakesh Singh, a 1989-batch IAS officer, who held the BBMP administrator’s position for the past three years, superannuated on May 31.
The administrator’s position in the BBMP is important since his signature is required to clear all big projects.
Speculations were rife that BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath would be given the additional charge as the administrator, but the government decided to continue with the system of appointing the UDD chief to the post.
Top sources told DH that Girinath has been asked to continue as the BBMP chief commissioner until the municipal elections, which does not appear to be happening anytime soon.
Published 12 June 2024, 22:02 IST