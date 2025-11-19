<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra urged party workers to put aside all differences and ensure victory in Puttur in the upcoming Assembly elections.</p><p>Speaking during the inaugural of Atal Virasat programme to mark 100 birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said “If BJP candidate wins Puttur assembly constituency, then BJP will be able to win 150 seats in the state. Lakhs of party workers have worked tirelessly to strengthen the party. We must remain united,” he said.</p><p>He alleged that the Congress government came to power through a campaign of misinformation against the BJP. “People are distressed now. The poor have no relief, sugarcane and maize farmers are suffering, and attacks on Hindu karyakartas continue. The Congress government is anti-Hindu, anti-poor and anti-farmer,” he charged.</p><p>"I have been visiting party senior leaders for the past one week, to strengthen the party," he added. </p><p>Vijayendra said Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s farsightedness laid the foundation for a strong India, and in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi restored hope among the youth. “Modi has shown that development is possible and placed India firmly on the path of progress,” he said. </p><p>He said the Congress government had failed to fulfil development commitments despite the Chief Minister repeatedly claiming discrimination and injustice from the Centre. “Even ruling MLAs are expressing dissatisfaction over lack of funds for development works.”</p><p>Vijayendra said India is marching towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and Karnataka has a crucial role to play. “But with Congress in power, the state cannot progress. We must ensure a stable BJP government returns,” he said.</p>.Congress government is preoccupied with internal power struggles: BJP's Vijayendra.<p>He described Atal Virasat as an emotional programme and said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to inspire lakhs of party workers across the country. “Atalji’s conduct as Leader of the Opposition remains a model for us. His speeches inspire us endlessly. He motivated every party worker and treated all with respect,” he added.</p><p>The BJP has always drawn immense organisational strength from the coastal region. “The dedication of our karyakartas in the coast has always motivated the entire state," he added. </p><p>Vijayendra recalled an interaction during his visit to Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur and said “a 103-year-old woman urged me to build the nation and bring the BJP back to power in Karnataka. That concern for the country exists deeply in the hearts of the people of Puttur,” he said.</p><p>Former CM Sadananda Gowda said “It was Vajpayee who laid the foundation for new India. Vajpayee was against appeasement policy and dividing society on the basis of caste and religion. Let us imbibe the values from his life and try to work towards regaining the seat which we lost in Puttur.”</p><p>Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta said Vajpayee had addressed the party workers in 1991 at the same venue where Atal Virasat is being held. “We can pay real respect to Vajpayee by winning 150 seats in the next Assembly election in Karnataka." </p><p>Dr M K Prasad, Dr Gowri Pai who have been supporting BJP since Jan Sangha time and BC Kushalappa, who had served Vajpayee for two years as his car driver were felicitated.</p>