SRK's 'jawans' paint Bengaluru red

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited Jawan hit the theatres across the country on Thursday.
His exclusive fan club 'Team SRK Warriors' in Bengaluru celebrated the first day, first show with jubilant celebrations at Swagath Shankarnag Chitramandira on MG Road.
Arranging a movie launch event and a post-release celebration, ardent members of the fan club gathered at the theatre as early as 7 am. They burst crackers and cut a cake to promote the release of the movie. The fan club had also put up over 1,000 posters of Jawan across the city, leading up to its release.
A fan at the theatre said: "Jaise Khan sahab ne bola hai, bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar. Hum kehte hai Shah Rukh Khan ko haath lagane se pehle, SRK Warriors se baat karo because we are his jawans" (Just as Khan sir said, speak to the father before laying your hand on the son. Similarly, we say, speak to the SRK Warriors before laying a hand on Shah Rukh Khan because we are his Jawans).
The fan club also played iconic SRK songs and danced to celebrate the release of the movie.