Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

SSK community to celebrate Sahasrarjuna Jayanthi in Bengaluru

The day-long event, from 10 am to 8 pm, will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, while the flag hoisting will be performed by Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 21:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 21:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us