SSK community to celebrate Sahasrarjuna Jayanthi in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Sri Rajarajeshwara Sahasrarjuna Maharaja Jayanthi Samiti, in association with the SSK Samaj, SSK Sangha, and SSK Co-operative Society Ltd, is set to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sri Sahasrarjuna Maharaja on January 4 at the Bunts’ Sangha in Vijayanagar.</p>.<p>The day-long event, from 10 am to 8 pm, will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, while the flag hoisting will be performed by Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa.</p>.<p>Presided over by SSK Samaj Chairman Swamisa L Khoday, the celebration will feature an array of cultural programmes and entertainment, and will be attended by distinguished guests including Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan.</p>.<p>Organisers have invited the community to gather in large numbers to commemorate their heritage and witness the festivities.</p>