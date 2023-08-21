Startups test the waters with point-of-care diagnostics

Another city-based company Achira Labs is developing tests for measuring thyroid and other hormone levels, inflammation, etc. They are also developing bacteria culture tests for urinary tract infection that would identify the bacteria and effective antibiotic within an hour instead of the current 24-48 hours. “Antibiotics are prescribed in clinics a lot. With this device, the doctor will be able to prescribe the right antibiotic,” says company co-founder Dhananjaya Dandukuri.