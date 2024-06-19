Bengaluru to observe Kempegowda Jayanti on June 27

Bengaluru: Kempegowda Jayanti, marking the 515th birth anniversary of Bengaluru’s founder, will be observed statewide on June 27.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Tuesday that each taluk will receive Rs 1 lakh from the government to hold the celebrations.
An additional Rs 50,000 will also be allocated to each district headquarters. Shivakumar mentioned that these funds are designated for organising cultural activities, brainstorming sessions, and other related events.
In Bengaluru, the government has not yet decided on the venue.
Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, mentioned that the options under consideration are Kanteerava Stadium or Palace Grounds. "We will finalise the venue after consulting various stakeholders," he said following meetings with different organisations and legislators.
Shivakumar announced that a committee chaired by BL Shankar has been established to select recipients for the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Award. He said the government has devised an action plan to develop the Kempegowda tomb and fort.
“About 10 acres of land has been identified in Devanahalli. We have also sanctioned five acres near Sumanahalli on Magadi Road for constructing the head office for the Kempegowda Authority,” he said.
Shivakumar felt successive governments have not sufficiently promoted tourism in Bengaluru.
He said Kengal Hanumanthaiah played a pivotal role in constructing the Vidhana Soudha, and during SM Krishna’s tenure, the Vikasa Soudha and Udyoga Soudha were built. “Apart from some old temples, there are few places for visitors (in the city)," he added.
While there is a suggestion to celebrate Bengaluru Dasara, Shivakumar noted that Karnataka already celebrates Mysuru Dasara, hinting that he was not too keen about the proposal.
The Deputy Chief Minister said the responsibility of improving the open space around the newly built Kempegowda statue, situated in the premises of the Bengaluru International Airport, has been entrusted to Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. Devanahalli MLA and Minister KH Muniyappa has been asked to prepare an action plan to develop the Kempegowda fort.
