Karnataka women’s panel chief slams Maharani’s varsity for lack of basic amenities

<p>Bengaluru: Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, Nagalakshmi Choudhary, visited Maharani’s University in Bengaluru on Thursday and criticised the authorities for failing to provide basic amenities for students.</p>.<p>Following an inspection by the Upa Lokayukta a few days earlier, the commission arrived to assess conditions and hear directly from the students.</p>.<p>During the visit, the commission expressed shock over the poor state of the washrooms and questioned the university authorities about the funds allocated for campus development.</p>.<p>"The government had released Rs 20 crore to ensure basic facilities, so why has nothing been done?" Nagalakshmi demanded of the university officials.</p>.Students protest lack of basic facilities at Maharani Cluster University in Bengaluru.<p>Students reported difficulties in accessing drinking water and using washrooms. “We have to cross the road and walk to Freedom Park just to access a washroom, risking our lives,” said one student.</p>.<p>Students also alleged unhygienic conditions in the toilets, noting that some were locked, while others lacked doors, raising safety concerns on campus.</p>.<p>The chairperson assured students that she would bring these issues to the government's attention to ensure necessary facilities are provided.</p>