Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka women’s panel chief slams Maharani’s varsity for lack of basic amenities

During the visit, the commission expressed shock over the poor state of the washrooms and questioned the university authorities about the funds allocated for campus development.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 20:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 20:24 IST
Bengaluru newsState Women’s Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us