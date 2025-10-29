Menu
Bengaluru: Stepfather smothers seven-year-old girl to death

The accused, Darshan, a resident of Kannika Layout, had smothered the child, Siri, at their home four days ago and was absconding.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 21:17 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 21:17 IST
