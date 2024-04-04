Bengaluru street vendors struggle to stay in business as heatwave intensifies

Bengaluru: Intense heat in Bengaluru has forced many street vendors to close down due to significantly reduced business hours.
Some vendors find it challenging to operate their businesses all day due to the heat's impact on their health, while others observe that customers are less inclined to venture out in the rising temperatures.
"Many of us now start business only after 2 pm. It is extremely difficult to sit in the hot sun the whole day. Over the last month, we have seen many vendors falling ill. We try exercising caution,” said Babu S from the Bengaluru Urban District Street Vendors Federation.
Badly hit are pushcart vendors since they move around the streets in the hot sun. Most of them buy less goods now and have reduced their business hours.
“We start early in the morning and try to come back before 10 am,” said Sannappa, a pushcart vendor selling fruits and vegetables. “The heat makes it difficult to keep vegetables and fruits fresh as well and we cannot afford to carry large quantities of water also. Hence, we have to cut down own our work timings.”
Due to the significant increase in vegetable prices and the shorter shelf life of these items in summer, many pushcart vendors have temporarily halted their businesses and are exploring alternative options.
Abandoned pushcarts on footpaths have become a common sight in many areas, much to the dismay of residents.
Pushcart vendors also hurt by lack of basic facilities and limited access to drinking water, while harassment by police and local authorities also keep them wary.
"A few of us tried installing a large umbrella over our smaller vehicles to protect us from the heat. But the police are after us always and it is hard to move around with the umbrella and our things,” said Muniyappa, a street vendor near Avenue Road.
Poll campaigns-An easier option?
A surprising lifeline for vendors is the opportunity to take part in election campaigns and getting paid. Many, especially women vendors, see this as an alternative to their business.
"They offer free food and at least Rs 500 a day. We do not have to invest on vegetables and worry on how to store them. Also, there is access to water and the job is much easier,” said Baalamma, a vegetable vendor.
Vendors are trying to close business early to join the election campaign.
