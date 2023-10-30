String of accidents kills 4 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Three separate accidents in different parts of the city killed four people during the weekend.
Around 1.30 pm on Saturday, an unidentified vehicle hit and ran over a pedestrian named Ravindra (40) near BEL Circle in the northern part of the city.
Jalahalli Traffic Police suspected that the vehicle must have been a heavy goods vehicle based on the scene of the accident, where Ravindra suffered severe head injuries and was killed on the spot.
The vehicle reportedly sped away immediately after hitting Ravindra, who was presumably walking on one side of the road.
Police are yet to trace the absconding driver and his vehicle.
They said that the victim hailed from Mulbagal, Kolar, and that he was a van driver ferrying students to and from a private college not very far from the accident site.
A high-speed accident on the airport road’s service road outside the Border Security Force (BSF) Campus in Yelahanka on Saturday night killed two people, including a cook working at the BSF campus named Sudhakar (41).
Sudhakar was reportedly exiting Gate No. 2 on his bike around 10.30 pm when Girish (32) rammed into his bike at a high speed.
Sudhakar died on the spot while Girish died around 2 am at a hospital nearby. Yelahanka Traffic Police have filed an FIR against Girish.