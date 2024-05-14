Student develops system to control PC racing games with hand gestures

Bengaluru: Ayaan Khan, a first-year computer science student at Scaler School of Technology in the city, has developed a hand gesture control system for PC racing games.

This innovative system allows gamers to steer their virtual cars by simply waving their fingers in front of a webcam, offering a novel and immersive gaming experience that deviates from traditional control schemes.

Built on Python, the system uses advanced libraries such as OpenCV for computer vision and MediaPipe for accurate pose estimation. These technologies help interpret the user’s hand movements and translate them into precise steering commands within the game.