Bengaluru: Student falls from sixth floor of hostel building, dies

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old college student died after falling from the sixth floor of a hostel building on the campus of a private university in Doddaballapur, according to police reports.
Dasari Brahmasai Reddy was pursuing BTech in Computer Science at the university and was from Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm on Tuesday. He allegedly slipped from the sixth floor of an under-construction building.
Police said that the hostel is part of a 15-storey building located within the university campus. Reddy’s room was on the fifth floor, and the accident happened while he was climbing to the sixth floor, which was unoccupied by students at the time due to renovations being made to convert it into a sports facility.
An investigating officer told DH that the management’s negligence was evident as they failed to implement
necessary safety measures.
“A few walls were broken and the railings were also not in place. The floor lacked safety measures and appeared dangerous for anyone using it,” the officer said.
The Doddaballapur Rural police have charged the university management with causing death by negligence, following a complaint from the victim’s parents.
The police officer said that the area where the accident occurred was not covered by CCTV cameras, but they are reviewing footage to piece together how the incident unfolded. Further investigations and actions will depend on the details we gather, the officer added.
(Published 13 March 2024, 22:47 IST)