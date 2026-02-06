<p>Bengaluru: A suspected thief filed a police complaint after an unidentified man attacked him inside an apartment complex where he allegedly entered to steal scrap metal.</p>.<p>The Sampigehalli police registered an FIR on February 1 after a complaint by 24-year-old auto driver Azgar Khan, from RT Nagar.</p>.<p>The FIR stated that the previous day, around 9.30 pm, Khan and his friends Razak and Shyam went near a house on Chokkanahalli Main Road in his autorickshaw. While the other two waited outside, Khan jumped over the compound wall, entered the premises and began collecting electrical items in an attempt to steal them to fund their vices.</p>.Bengaluru police register FIR against conman for forging Karnataka Governor Gehlot’s signature.<p>A man and a woman then came out of the house and questioned Khan. He assaulted them and called his two friends, who joined him in attacking the couple. Razak smashed a beer bottle on the man’s head, causing injuries, while glass shards struck the woman’s cheek and cut it open.</p>.<p>When the woman screamed, other people began gathering around. Looking at this, Razak and Shyam ran away, leaving behind Khan.</p>.<p>“One among those who gathered hit me on my head with a piece of wood, leading to an injury,” Khan was quoted as saying in the FIR.</p>.<p>After receiving medical treatment, Khan lodged a complaint and the police registered the FIR.</p>