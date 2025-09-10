Menu
bengaluru

Bengaluru: Suspended constable arrested for posing as CCB cop to extort money from waste collectors

The illegal activities of the accused came to light during a health and cleanliness awareness programme organised by waste collectors.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 19:50 IST
Published 09 September 2025, 19:50 IST
India NewsBengaluruCentral Crime BranchCCB

