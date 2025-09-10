<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two men, including a suspended police officer, for allegedly impersonating CCB personnel to intimidate, kidnap and extort money from BBMP waste collectors and other citizens. </p>.<p>The arrested have been identified as Nasir Khan, 43, a resident of Hoskote and founder of an obscure outfit called Karnataka Rajya Jana Sadbhavana Sanstha, and Prashant Navi, a suspended police constable. </p>.<p>According to a press release issued by the police commissioner's office on Tuesday, the illegal activities of the accused came to light during a health and cleanliness awareness programme organised by waste collectors. </p>.CCB busts second illegal call conversion racket in Bengaluru, probe indicates use in cybercrimes.<p>Participants at the event revealed that for several years, a group led by Khan had been calling up waste collectors such as Fatima Begum, Imran, Shamir and Mohammed Shah Alam, claiming to be police officers from the CCB and the Internal Security Division (ISD). They would then threaten their victims, and in some cases, even kidnap them to extort money. </p>.<p>Following complaints, a case was registered and an investigation was launched.</p>.<p>The police first arrested Khan on September 3. Further investigation and questioning led the police to Navi, who was previously working in the ISD in its Bengaluru unit. Navi is currently under suspension and posted to his parent unit in Bengaluru Rural. He was taken into custody on September 8 and reportedly confessed to his involvement in the crime.</p>.<p>Both accused have been remanded to judicial custody, the statement added. </p>