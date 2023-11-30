Swift decisions, robust infra must for Bengaluru, says Narayana Murthy

Bengaluru: Swift decision-making in governance issues is paramount for Bengaluru to be even more successful than what it is, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has said.
The city also needs robust infrastructure to be built “with a sense of alacrity”, Murthy added.
In a fireside chat with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath during the opening day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Murthy said that people in the infrastructure industry should work three shifts to ensure public development projects like the metro are built on priority.
“We have been trying to complete the Electronics City metro, and the metro from other parts of the city. All these have to be delivered on priority. The people in that infrastructure industry must work three shifts. They should not work just one shift. Come at 11 am, 10 fellows sitting there, and they will go at 5 pm,” Murthy said.
He urged the government to find out what the workers would require to work round-the-clock and provide the same. “Elsewhere, in the nations that have high aspirations, people work two shifts at least."
English medium schools
“The first task of a good public governance system for Bengaluru to become even stronger is that we have to provide total freedom to start English medium schools. Whether we like it or not,” Murthy said, adding: “I have not come across anybody who is very important in any area who sends his children to Kannada medium schools.”