SWR extends tender deadline for Vande Bharat sleeper depot at Bengaluru's Thanisandra

In July, the SWR's Construction Organisation invited e-tenders for Requests For Proposal (RFPs) to establish the facility on the Engineering, Construction and Procurement (ECP) mode.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 21:36 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 21:36 IST
Bengaluru newsVande BharatSouth Western Railway

