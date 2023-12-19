Symposium discusses collaboration in sustainable energy solutions 

Bengaluru: SELCO, a solar energy enterprise, has emphasised the synergy between public and private sectors to enhance sustainability solutions for rural Karnataka and beyond.
Speaking at a solar energy symposium, organised by SELCO India at La Marvella, Jayanagar, on Monday, its founder Harish Hande outlined plans for his organisation's future projects. The symposium had dignitaries from NGOs as well as from finance and education sectors.
Director of SELCO India, Thomas Pullenkav, said working on projects having a social impact “needs collaboration, knowledge, and communities”. Development across fields like healthcare and education may not be possible without such projects, he added.
The first panel at the symposium — 'Inclusive and just transition to renewable energy' — had insights from community leaders like Ashwin Shreenivas from Mysore Consultants and Chaitra Shirur from Dharwad zilla panchayat, emphasising the need for innovations in agricultural projects.
The second panel focused on the role of financial institutions, featuring Rahul Gupta from HDFC Bank, Manoj Menezes from Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Trust, and Phani Pingali from SELCO Solar Light. Discussions delved into how banks navigate government programmes and credit options for users with variable incomes.
The third panel — 'Pathways to climate action/reduction of carbon footprints at the last mile' — was hosted by LIC’s Ajil Lawrence, Karnataka Solar Power Development Corporation’s Amartnath N, agrotechnology expert HV Sajjan, and Green Foundation’s Himmat Kumar. The discussion explored actionable solutions for climate change and effective implementation strategies across India.
The symposium concluded with an engaging open discussion among the audience, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing in the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.