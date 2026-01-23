Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Tata AIA Life Insurance executive booked for fraud; death claims raised for living policyholders

The fraud came to light during an internal audit in September 2025, which found that the accused had been involved in the malpractice since 2019, causing significant losses to the company.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 23:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 23:32 IST
BengaluruLife Insurancecheating

Follow us on :

Follow Us