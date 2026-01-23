Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP shocker: Mother sells 6-month-old sold for Rs 95,000; baby rescued within 24 hours

During interrogation, Mamta Devi allegedly told the police that she was in need of money, and through Anita, she sold her child to an unidentified person for Rs 95000.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 01:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 01:07 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us