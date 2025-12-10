TDR may lose sheen as GBA begins accepting premium FAR applications

<p>Bengaluru: Nearly eight months after the government notified the premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR) policy, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has begun accepting applications from builders seeking additional floors by paying 28% of the guidance value.</p>.<p>The move follows the high court’s dismissal of two writ petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the amendment and related notification.</p>.<p>Under the policy, builders may load an additional 0.4 FAR (40% extra built-up area) by purchasing premium FAR, calculated on the property’s guidance value. A further 0.2 FAR (20% extra built-up area) may be availed through Transferable Development Rights (TDR). In total, the policy permits up to 0.6 FAR, allowing 60% more built-up space.</p>.Properties in Karnataka's unapproved layouts being considered for 'A' khata.<p>However, not all builders can utilise the full 0.6 FAR; eligibility depends on the width of the abutting road. Roads 9–12 metres wide allow a maximum of 0.2 FAR, roads 12–18 metres allow 0.4 FAR, and roads over 18 metres can avail the full 0.6 FAR.</p>.<p>Officials said the policy aims to maximise the use of limited land by encouraging high-rise construction. However, they acknowledged concerns that additional vertical development could strain already burdened infrastructure such as water supply and sewer lines.</p>.<p>In a press note, the GBA said developers can request premium FAR at the time of submitting building plan applications. “The GBA will display the premium FAR charges along with the building fees,” officials said, adding that a new software system has been introduced to streamline the process.</p>.Passport-style seva kendras across Bengaluru for e-khata processing .<p>The authority expects to generate about Rs 2,000 crore in additional revenue, which will be shared across all five corporations.</p>.<p>With premium FAR now easier to obtain, officials said TDR certificates, issued to landowners who part with land for public projects, may lose value, especially since they are already difficult to procure.</p>