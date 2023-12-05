Tech capital’s cyber-savvy citizens turn capital for fraudsters

More netizens, more cybercrimes



State CID chief Dr M A Saleem said that the propensity for cybercrimes was higher in Bengaluru as the population of the ‘net citizens’ was more and there was an increased dependency on online financial transactions.



“Because of the sheer number, the vulnerability is also high,” Dr Saleem, Director General of Police (DGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units and Economic Offences, told DH.



“Greed is also a key factor in many cases. Physical crimes like robbery, dacoity and house break-in thefts and chain snatching cases are coming down – giving way for digital crimes.”



The city has eight separate police stations dedicated only to cybercrimes and a main cybercrime station, the first in the country to be set up in 2001, at the CID building.



“All police stations are empowered to take up cybercrime cases,” Dr Saleem said.



“We are also training the station house officers (SHOs) of all the law and order police stations regarding the investigation of cybercrimes, handling digital evidence and how to extract data.”



The CID boss urged the residents to not respond to dubious messages, secure their digital credentials and mobile phones and never pick up video calls from unknown phone numbers on WhatsApp.